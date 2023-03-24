Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thousands of Girls Scout cookies were delivered to the Black Diamond Council's distribution site on the West Side of Charleston on a rainy Friday.

A total of 144,552 boxes of favorites, like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and Trefoils, were handed out to troops across the area for distribution, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts.

