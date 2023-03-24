PHOTOS: It's cookie time Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Milton Troop 10015 leader Natalie Rowe packs her troop's 198 cases of Girl Scout cookies into her SUV at the distribution center in Charleston during a rainy Friday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Sarah Hayes, of Cabell County Girl Scout Troop 33269, helps keep track of the 233 cases of cookies her troop is getting during a rainy Friday at the distribution center in Charleston. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Jennifer Knapp of Troop 51438 in Mason County carries two of their 161 cases of Girl Scout cookies her troop recieves. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thousands of Girls Scout cookies were delivered to the Black Diamond Council's distribution site on the West Side of Charleston on a rainy Friday.A total of 144,552 boxes of favorites, like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and Trefoils, were handed out to troops across the area for distribution, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts.Cookie sales at storefronts around the region will begin this week. Cookie fans can find a cookie booth using the locator at www.bdgsc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston Alliance completes purchase of Kanawha ManufacturingAs WV lags behind in climate targets, state environmental advocates urge greater action in response to U.N. reportDear Abby: Friend with benefits still benefiting after engagementNorth Charleston DVD store, tanning salon a dinosaur in digital ageJoseph Wyatt: The ongoing victimization festival (Opinion)Chick-fil-A now open at South Charleston's Park Place developmentClass AAAA boys basketball all-state: Mohigans' Young cast as first-team captainFeds, local law enforcement conduct 'largest seizure of methamphetamine in WV history'Prep baseball: Chapmanville survives late Sissonville surge for 6-5 winJames Felsen: The decline of public health (Opinion) See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 25, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future