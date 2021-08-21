PHOTOS: Kanawha City Community Yard Sale Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 6 Buy Now TOP: Two mannequins greet people shopping at one of the yard sales set up on Venable Avenue in Kanawha City Saturday morning. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now People look for whatever they can find at a multi-family yard sale set up by two sisters and three nieces of the Vaughts on Venable Avenue in Kanawha City Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now People browse for items at a yard sale on Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City Saturday morning. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Shoppers browse through items for sale at a yard sale in Kanawha City Saturday morning CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now ABOVE: Cordell Besaw, 9, of Pinch, tries on an old catcher’s mask while yard sale shopping with his family on Staunton Avenue. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now LEFT: Shoppers browse through items for sale at a yard sale set up on 38th Street in Kanawha City. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crowds gathered for the Kanawha City Community Yard Sale on Saturday.Bargain hunters roamed from street to street to see what was on offer at homes and some businesses, hoping to find treasures new to them. The sale went on across the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yard Sale Street Commerce Kanawha City Bargain Hunter Crowd Sale Community Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice's strategy to address COVID-19 surge: No mandates, more prizesPrep football: Cabell Midland, South Charleston wage different sort of scrimmageDunbar woman tackles life after her second double lung transplantPrep football: Living on the Edge: St. Albans junior 'great combination' of speed, strength, footworkHD Media editorial: Political power continues move north in WVChuck Landon: Watching Marshall's offense? Don't blinkLee Wolverton: How WV could learn from Billings, Montana (Opinion)Alexandra Petri: Sean Hannity cuts to commercial (Opinion)55 in 55: Trying to get close to giraffes in Preston CountyRoundtable discussion highlights importance of Battle of Blair Mountain to workers 100 years later Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories