Crowds gathered for the Kanawha City Community Yard Sale on Saturday.

Bargain hunters roamed from street to street to see what was on offer at homes and some businesses, hoping to find treasures new to them. The sale went on across the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

