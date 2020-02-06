PHOTOS: Kanawha library helps to manage mischief at Harry Potter Book Night

The Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch hosted Harry Potter Book Night and offered a bit of competition among fans.
This year’s theme, “KCPL Tri-Wizard Tournament,” allowed fans to participate in events all over the library. Children picked their magical schools between Hogwarts, Beauxbatons and Durmstrang, then completed tasks for points. Some tasks included completing a scavenger hunt, attending the Hogwarts Yule Ball and making a dragon egg bathbomb.
The event is in celebration of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter book series.