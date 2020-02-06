PHOTOS: Kanawha library helps to manage mischief at Harry Potter Book Night

The Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch hosted Harry Potter Book Night and offered a bit of competition among fans.

This year’s theme, “KCPL Tri-Wizard Tournament,” allowed fans to participate in events all over the library. Children picked their magical schools between Hogwarts, Beauxbatons and Durmstrang, then completed tasks for points. Some tasks included completing a scavenger hunt, attending the Hogwarts Yule Ball and making a dragon egg bathbomb.

The event is in celebration of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter book series.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Adkins, Diana - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Adkins, Meredith - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Anderson, Peggy - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Barnett, Ida - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Bautista, Ronald - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

DeWeese, Jimmy - Noon, Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty.

Estep, Margaret - 10 a.m., Lakin Chapel, West Columbia.

Evans, Sharlee - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Harper, Betty - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Jones, Gladys - 1 p.m., Mabscott Holiness Church, Beckley.

McCallister, Nello - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Parish, Mary - 7 p.m., Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, Hurricane.

Strickland, Jacob - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Timmons, Pauline - Noon, First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Smithers.

Umstead, John - 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Calhoun County.

Vasarhelyi, Larry - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.