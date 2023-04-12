Olivia Veazey (right) a fourth grader at Mary Ingles Elementary School, watches the lava lamp style reaction inside her plastic bottle after putting in colored water, glitter, vegetable oil and pieces of antacid tablets. Veazey and other fourth graders from schools in eastern Kanawha County were learning about liquid stacking at an outdoor classroom sponsored by Belle Chemical Company and the West Virginia University Extension 4-H Youth Development’s Outdoor Classroom at Camp Virgil Tate Wednesday.
Chesapeake Elementary School fourth grader Bryce Coler watches Belle Chemical Company chemist Heather Henson pour vegetable oil into Coler’s plastic bottle as he and his classmates make lava lamps to learn about liquid stacking at an outdoor classroom sponsored by Belle Chemical Company and the West Virginia University Extension 4-H Youth Development’s Outdoor Classroom Wednesday.
Five eastern Kanawha County elementary schools participated in West Virginia University Extension 4-H Youth Development’s Outdoor Classroom on Wednesday morning. Belle Chemical Company sponsored the event, and employees volunteered at stations. Heather Henson, senior chemist at Belle, led a STEM station for the students to learn about liquid stacking through making lava lamp.