Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Five eastern Kanawha County elementary schools participated in West Virginia University Extension 4-H Youth Development’s Outdoor Classroom on Wednesday morning. Belle Chemical Company sponsored the event, and employees volunteered at stations. Heather Henson, senior chemist at Belle, led a STEM station for the students to learn about liquid stacking through making lava lamp.

Tags

Recommended for you