More than 50 motorcycles roared into Nitro Wednesday afternoon as part of the Remember the Fallen Ride to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The Remember the Fallen bikers organized the ride to keep the tradition of the annual Run for the Wall alive. The Run for the Wall, an annual motorcycle ride from Ontario, California, culminating in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day, was cancelled again for 2021 because of the coronavirus. The bikers will set out from Nitro a little after 8 a.m. Thursday with a send off from the students at Nitro Elementary.
PHOTOS: Keeping the run alive for the fallen
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- West Virginians paying $14.4 million to treat, distribute water that never makes it to a faucet
- Ryan Pritt: NASCAR screws it up again
- Dear Abby: Man learns he fathered child over 30 years ago
- WVU battles back for 8-7 win over Kansas in Big 12 Championship opener
- After COVID-19 lapse, WV Lottery revenue tops $1B again
- Prep baseball: Hurricane blanks St. Albans, reaches MSAC finals
- Manchin, McCuskey offer up offices as resources for local, state lawmakers to administer COVID funds
- Justice continues vaccine push, says state on track for WV Day unmasking
- PHOTOS: Kanawha honors high school grads
- Drug distributors' sales staff role argued in court during opioid trial