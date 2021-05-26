The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

More than 50 motorcycles roared into Nitro Wednesday afternoon as part of the Remember the Fallen Ride to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The Remember the Fallen bikers organized the ride to keep the tradition of the annual Run for the Wall alive. The Run for the Wall, an annual motorcycle ride from Ontario, California, culminating in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day, was cancelled again for 2021 because of the coronavirus. The bikers will set out from Nitro a little after 8 a.m. Thursday with a send off from the students at Nitro Elementary.

