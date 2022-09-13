Kindergarten teacher Amber Nichols of Monongalia County is hugged by Monongalia County Superintendent Eddie Campbell after it was announced that Nichols was chosen as the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston Tuesday. State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty (left) and state Superintendent of Schools David Roach hold the banner. She is a teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown.
Morgantown kindergarten teacher Amber Nichols was named the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education during a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston.
Nichols, who teaches at Eastwood Elementary School, has been a teacher for 21 years and is involved with the school’s leadership, curriculum and behavior intervention teams, according to a statement from the education department.
As the winner, Nichols will receive a vehicle from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of West Virginia to use for the year, $5,000 from both Highmark West Virginia and the Horace Mann Companies, a $1,000 classroom grant from the West Virginia Education Association, a two-night stay at Tygart Lake State Park, a $250 Amazon gift card from West Virginia Professional Educators, and $500 from the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia.
The Department of Education also announced Jessica Grose is the 2023 state School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday. Grose is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon.
Grose, who has worked as an aide for 11 years, is known as a team player at the school who helps children wherever she is needed, according to the statement.
Grose’s winnings include $2,500 each from the Horace Mann Companies and Highmark West Virginia, $500 from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, a two-night stay at Twin Falls Resort State Park from West Virginia State Parks, and a piece of art from Blenko Glass Company.