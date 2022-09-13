Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Morgantown kindergarten teacher Amber Nichols was named the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education during a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston.

Nichols, who teaches at Eastwood Elementary School, has been a teacher for 21 years and is involved with the school’s leadership, curriculum and behavior intervention teams, according to a statement from the education department.

