A waning crescent moon hangs in the morning sky as the sun begins its daily ascent. Monday's sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-40s aren't expected to last long, a chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday with highs in the low-40s and dusting of snow is likely Wednesday.
