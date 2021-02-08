The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A waning crescent moon hangs in the morning sky as the sun begins its daily ascent. Monday's sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-40s aren't expected to last long, a chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday with highs in the low-40s and dusting of snow is likely Wednesday. 