Multifest 31 kicked off Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
The annual three-day multi-cultural festival features food, clothing and arts and crafts from a diverse array of vendors. A highlight of the event are the free dance and musical performances throughout the day and evening.
Friday night showcased performances from H-Town, The Unit Band and Priscilla Price and Friends. Set to perform Saturday night are SILK, Rob Base, The Allen Smith Band and Three Chill.
Sunday is Renee Montgomery Day, celebrating the St. Albans native who is now a WNBA player serving as vice president and part owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA club. The festival will wind up Sunday afternoon with a Back to School Block Party for area students and later a performance from the Ying Yang Twins.