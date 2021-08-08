Multifest celebrated Renee Montgomery Day Sunday at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
Montgomery, a 34-year-old St. Albans native, is a WNBA player who is also now vice president and part owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA club. She opted out of the 2020 season to focus on social justice work.
Montgomery was a standout basketball player in her high school years at South Charleston. She won a NCAA National Championship with her team at the University of Connecticut in 2009. She is also a two-time WNBA Champion, both wins coming with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017.
Montgomery took part in a forum at Multifest, speaking and answering questions, and also signed autographs.