Artists have been hard at work painting the concrete pillars beneath Interstate 64 between Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street West, in Charleston, in the area of the new skate park.
Adding six new pier murals to what’s known as “Gallery 64,” a continuation of the former Peer to Pier public art project, the number of painted bridge piers now comes to 57, according to Jeff Pierson, Charleston’s director of public art.
The project started in 2011 and features local and national artists. The artists in this group are Waleed Johnson, Keith Wilde, Liz Pavlovic, Blake Wheeler, Nichole Westfall and Wes Eary.