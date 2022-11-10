Nitro High School senior Ian Robinson plays taps as members of the Nitro High Junior ROTC and Boy Scout Troop 188 lower the flags to half staff at the end of the Nitro Veterans Ceremony Thursday night.
American Legion Post 187 member and state Chaplin David Bush (right) and Nitro High Junior ROTC member Samuel Wallace, 15, salute during the posting of the colors at the Nitro Veterans Ceremony Thursday evening.
The city of Nitro hosted a ceremony to mark Veterans Day at the Nitro Veterans Memorial on Thursday night.
Members of American Legion Post 187, Boy Scouts Troop 188 and the Nitro High School Junior ROTC lowered the flags at the memorial to half-staff after remarks from Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Brian Abraham, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff.
Members of the Nitro Elementary School student council led the Pledge of Allegiance.