The city of Nitro hosted a ceremony to mark Veterans Day at the Nitro Veterans Memorial on Thursday night.

Members of American Legion Post 187, Boy Scouts Troop 188 and the Nitro High School Junior ROTC lowered the flags at the memorial to half-staff after remarks from Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Brian Abraham, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff.

