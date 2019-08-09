Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

PHOTOS: Park rededicated in memory of children lost in '73 flash flood

The City of Charleston on Friday rededicated a park in Kanawha City to honor three children who were killed in a July 1973 flash flood.

More than 5 inches of rain fell within two and a half hours on a July 1973 day, causing the mountainside behind the Hunter family home to collapse and flash flooding, according to a news release from the city. Three of the family’s children — Annetta, 9, Anthony, 4, and Prince Hunter III, 6 — were killed in the flood. A fourth child, 10-year-old Veronica, survived after being swept 100 yards downhill.

Located on 57th Street, the park was established the fall after the flood, but over the years it had become outdated and was in need of repairs. The city restored the park and had a ceremony with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, members of city council and members of the Hunter family, to rededicate it.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 8, 2019

Ables, Zackery - 1 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Anderson, Vernon - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Bailes, Frances - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Bailey, Clara - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Bawn, Billie - 10 a.m., Chapel at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Blevins, Kimberly - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Casto, David - 1 p.m., Baptist Grove Cemetery, Leroy.

Erskine, Elizabeth - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Frye, Angetta - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Griffith, Roxie - 12:30 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hill, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Hubbard, Jerry - 1 p.m., Middle Creek Baptist Church, Bickmore.

Lanham III, George - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.

McClanahan, Timothy - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sanders Jr., Ernest - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Smith, Joseph - 5 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Thompson, Noah - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Mud River.

Toon, Eric - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.