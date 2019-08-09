PHOTOS: Park rededicated in memory of children lost in '73 flash flood

The City of Charleston on Friday rededicated a park in Kanawha City to honor three children who were killed in a July 1973 flash flood.
More than 5 inches of rain fell within two and a half hours on a July 1973 day, causing the mountainside behind the Hunter family home to collapse and flash flooding, according to a news release from the city. Three of the family’s children — Annetta, 9, Anthony, 4, and Prince Hunter III, 6 — were killed in the flood. A fourth child, 10-year-old Veronica, survived after being swept 100 yards downhill.
Located on 57th Street, the park was established the fall after the flood, but over the years it had become outdated and was in need of repairs. The city restored the park and had a ceremony with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, members of city council and members of the Hunter family, to rededicate it.