Poca Supermarket marked its grand opening Wednesday with free hot dogs grilled on site and a visit from the Great American Petting Zoo.

The store, which took over the former Food Fair, is located on Main Street, across from the Poca Community Library. The Food Fair closed in April 2022.   

