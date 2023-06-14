Cindy Mills of Cross Lanes reacts to a llama eating a sugar cone full of animal feed at the Great American Petting Zoo set up across the street from Poca Supermarket’s grand opening in Poca on Wednesday. The petting zoo will be at the Bigley Piggly Wiggly in Charleston on Thursday.
Poca Supermarket employee Kris Baldridge (left) grills free hot dogs for people to mark the store’s grand opening Wednesday. The new supermarket replaces the former Food Fair, which closed in April 2022.
Poca Supermarket marked its grand opening Wednesday with free hot dogs grilled on site and a visit from the Great American Petting Zoo.
The store, which took over the former Food Fair, is located on Main Street, across from the Poca Community Library. The Food Fair closed in April 2022.
Admission to the petting zoo was free and people were able to buy food to feed the animals, which included llamas, goats and other animals. The touring petting zoo's next stop is the Bigley Piggly Wiggly in Charleston on Thursday.
