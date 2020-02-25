PHOTOS: Putting winter in its place

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020

Dyer, Lenora - 11 a.m., Perrow Presbyterian Church, Cross Lanes.

Haynes Jr., John - Noon, Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Charles - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Lovejoy, Hevalene - 2 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church.

Pate, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Pearson, Deborah - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Petry, Ruby - 7 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Sypolt, Ernest - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

White, Sharon - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

White, Terri - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Wilkinson, Mary - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.