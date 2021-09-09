PHOTOS: Ribfest turns up the heat in Dunbar Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 3 Buy Now Vendors set up for the 20th annual Ribfest at Shawnee Park in Dunbar. Admission for Ribfest is free this year. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill owner Adrian "Bay" Wright tends to half chickens and full slabs of ribs on his smoker at the 20th annual Ribfest BBQ Festival at Shawnee Park in Dunbar. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Barbecue masters set up for the 20th annual Ribfest on Thursday at Shawnee Park in Dunbar. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ribfest kicked off Thursday at Dunbar's Shawnee Park. The event, in its 20th year, features barbecue vendors from across the country and, this year, offers free admission.Food will be available for purchase. Festival attendees will be able to buy, try and vote on sauce and ribs from six award-winning vendors, including Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask.Ribfest continues through Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice: WV leads nation in acceleration of COVID-19 casesChuck Landon: Karma is a you-know-what for AACHull Group raising rates on tenants at Charleston Town CenterName change coming for Charleston's pro baseball teamMountain Stage's Larry Groce stepping down as host; Mattea taking overGazette-Mail editorial: What a difference a year makesWV ed leaders: If schools universally mandate masks, no COVID-19 contact quarantines requiredPrep football: South Charleston's Harris keeping KJ Taylor's memory aliveBettijane Burger: Hard to watch Manchin embarrass WV (Opinion)Harrison County, West Virginia native returns to the NFL as head trainer of the Detroit Lions Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries