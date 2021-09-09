The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ribfest kicked off Thursday at Dunbar's Shawnee Park. 

The event, in its 20th year, features barbecue vendors from across the country and, this year, offers free admission.

Food will be available for purchase. Festival attendees will be able to buy, try and vote on sauce and ribs from six award-winning vendors, including Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill. 

Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Ribfest continues through Sunday. 

