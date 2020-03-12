PHOTOS: Sailing into history

Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams attended a commissioning ceremony for the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams March 7 in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship will be assigned to the Navy’s 6th fleet, which operates in the Mediterranean Sea, according to officials.
Trending Now
Articles
- WV state school board launches review of Lincoln County school system
- DUI checkpoint: March 12, 2020
- As coronavirus encircles WV, homelessness advocates prepare
- Girls basketball state tournament: Lincoln contains Goins, eliminates Nitro 63-55
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers attempt to solve Oklahoma in Big 12 quarterfinals
- Marshall football: Omari Cobb impresses at Herd pro day
- WVU basketball notebook: Oklahoma trio among league's best according to Huggins
- Big 12 wipes out all winter, spring championship events
- The Food Guy: Kita Modern Japanese Restaurant is red hot
- West Side residents asked the city to delay a vote on zoning changes. The vote will happen anyway.
Funerals Today, Thursday March 12, 2020
Adkins, Brenda - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Brown, Gertrude - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Catholic Church, Ravenswood.
Hager, Michael - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Harless, Robert - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Howerton, Lucy - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Keeney, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Smith, Stacy - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Turner, Ralph - 11 a.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington.
Ward, Danny - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Wease, Donzel Bennett - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.