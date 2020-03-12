PHOTOS: Sailing into history

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.