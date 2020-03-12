PHOTOS: Sailing into history

Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams attended a commissioning ceremony for the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams March 7 in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship will be assigned to the Navy’s 6th fleet, which operates in the Mediterranean Sea, according to officials.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Thursday March 12, 2020

Adkins, Brenda - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Brown, Gertrude - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Catholic Church, Ravenswood.

Hager, Michael - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Harless, Robert - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Howerton, Lucy - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Keeney, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Smith, Stacy - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Turner, Ralph - 11 a.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington.

Ward, Danny - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Wease, Donzel Bennett - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.