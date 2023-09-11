PHOTOS: Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Staff reports Sep 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Members of the TSA Honor Guard stand outside the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Monday morning during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now A moment of silence was observed Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Bagpipers performed during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Virginia International Yeager Airport held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning at its new TSA checkpoint.The ceremony was held in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive Our free daily newsletter – The West Virginia AM Update. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Police Armed Forces Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU, Marshall communities come together for solidarity rally on Marshall campusStatehouse Beat: Rushed legislation has drastic consequencesLuke's Game Balls: Marshall snags first-ever win at East Carolina'Lack of accountability': Justice mines comprise nearly a fifth of $16.5M in federal mine safety fine debtMan dead after police standoff in Wayne CountyBetty Rivard: What to do about WVU? (Opinion)Martinsburg's Clement scores 3 TDs as WVU beats Duquesne 56-17The notable and the quotable from West Virginia's 1st win of the season over DuquesneWVU - Duquesne NotebookOrganizations announce partnership to train festival attendees on naloxone use Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV How a West Virginia mother of 15 started Grandparents Day Open air art competition offering $3,000 in prize money Healthy Grandfamilies director discusses growth, services of free, statewide initiative Film Futures Foundation paves way for economic diversification through state-made cinema CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion Upcoming Events