PHOTOS: Smashing pumpkins

The 21st Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop was hosted at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday.

Elementary, middle and high school students from across the state gathered to test their pumpkin descent vehicles. The event started as a creative way for students to learn math and science skills. At the event, hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College, the pumpkins in their designed enclosures are dropped from bucket trucks provided by Appalachian Power volunteers.

The teams whose pumpkins survive the fall and land closest to the target are among the winners. Awards also are given out for the most creative design and the most sustainable design.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, October 17, 2019

Bright-Kinder, Joy - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Clemons, Geneva - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Cooper, Patty - 1 p.m., Mt. Hope Cemetery, Slaughters Creek.

Edwards, Patricia - 7 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Forney, Goldie - 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hamlin.

Harless, Billy - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Hearn, Mary - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

Jones, Dakota - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Lovejoy, Tony - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Lyons Sr., Dennis - 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.

Mullins, Christina - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. 

O'Dell, Larry - 1 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Steadman, Thelma - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Taylor, Roger - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

VanMatre, Eddie - Noon, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.