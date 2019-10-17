PHOTOS: Smashing pumpkins

The 21st Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop was hosted at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday.
Elementary, middle and high school students from across the state gathered to test their pumpkin descent vehicles. The event started as a creative way for students to learn math and science skills. At the event, hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College, the pumpkins in their designed enclosures are dropped from bucket trucks provided by Appalachian Power volunteers.
The teams whose pumpkins survive the fall and land closest to the target are among the winners. Awards also are given out for the most creative design and the most sustainable design.