Ann Brogan, 25, of Charleston raises a "hired" sign after signing on with Kroger at Ashton Place to work part-time in the deli. Twenty-nine employers were at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for a speed-hiring event hosted by WorkForce West Virginia, Jobs & Hope and other partners.
WorkForce West Virginia, Jobs & Hope and other partners hosted a speed hiring event Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Alaysia Powell, 25, speaks with Charleston police Lt. S.M. Webb (left) and Cpl. R.K. Marks about becoming a police officer.
Twenty-nine local businesses and agencies hosted booths at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Tuesday for a speed hiring event hosted by WorkForce West Virginia, Jobs & Hope and other partners. Much like speed dating, job seekers traveled from booth to booth to see if they were a good match for the available jobs. The employers at the event ranged from KRT to in-home caregiving services to Charleston police to Chick-fil-A.