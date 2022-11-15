Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Twenty-nine local businesses and agencies hosted booths at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Tuesday for a speed hiring event hosted by WorkForce West Virginia, Jobs & Hope and other partners. Much like speed dating, job seekers traveled from booth to booth to see if they were a good match for the available jobs. The employers at the event ranged from KRT to in-home caregiving services to Charleston police to Chick-fil-A. 

