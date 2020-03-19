PHOTOS: Spring-ing into action

Mild weather greeted the Kanawha Valley on the first day of spring Thursday.
Funerals for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Adkins, Sidney - 5 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Beaver, Arbutus - 2 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Cedar Grove.
Cavendish, James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Hamrick, Betty - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Higginbotham, Herman - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Hudson, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Jordan, Dawn - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Lanham, Henry - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sias, George - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Slater, Danna - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.