PHOTOS: Students from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind perform at the Capitol

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Butcher Jr., Delbert - 11 a.m., Restoration Fellowship, Mt. Nebo.

Coffman, David - 10 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Devitt, Francis - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hoover, Terry - 6:30 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.