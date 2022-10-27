Sixth-grade students from West Side Middle School, in Charleston, look over a mural covering the Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron's Rise Above exhibit at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Thursday morning. The exhibit tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Sixth-grade students from West Side Middle School, in Charleston, got a crash course in aviation history Thursday as the Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron's Rise Above traveling exhibit visited West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
The exhibit tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily Black military pilots who fought in World War II.
According to a news release from the airport, hundreds of students from across Kanawha and surrounding counties were expected to visit the exhibit through Friday. The exhibit, housed inside a large trailer, features a short film shown on a 160-degree panoramic curved movie screen. It is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.