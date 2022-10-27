Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sixth-grade students from West Side Middle School, in Charleston, got a crash course in aviation history Thursday as the Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron's Rise Above traveling exhibit visited West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The exhibit tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily Black military pilots who fought in World War II.

Recommended for you