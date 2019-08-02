PHOTOS: Thomas -- a town revived

Thomas is a town in Tucker County where the elevation, 3,035 feet, is greater than the population which stood at 556 as of 2017. The town could have just as well been called Phoenix, due to its many rebirths from the ashes.
In 1884, coal was discovered in the area, leading to its first boom. European immigrants arrived by the thousands. In 1901, fire ravaged the town, taking half of its businesses.
Two years later, Thomas had rebuilt stronger than ever, with the addition of an opera house and paved roads to soon follow.
The year 1956 marked the second demise of Thomas, with its last underground mine closure. The town suffered through a decades-long decline through the end of the century.
Today, Thomas has enjoyed another rebirth with a new wave of immigrants, also called tourists, who make the trek from Washington and Pittsburgh to take in the vibrant art and music scene. The feel of the rugged past still remains in the town’s original buildings — and the sound of the Blackwater River rushing alongside the town’s crowded Main Street isn’t muted by the pings and rings of cell phones, because signals from towers can’t reach over the surrounding hills.