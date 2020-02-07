PHOTOS: Winter returns to Kanawha Valley

Balser, Charles - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Deel, Valery - 2 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Otto.
Fink, William - 11 a.m., United Disciples of Christ, South Charleston.
Godfrey Jr., Steven - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Harris, Paul - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Racine.
Lilly, Grethel - 2 p.m., Shining Light United Baptist Church.
Mash, Charles - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Miller Jr., John - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Murrill Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Kings Worship Center, St. Albans.
Phares, Eugene - 1 p.m., Beverly Cemetery, Beverly.
Stutler, Larry - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Tackett, Jeffery - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Thomas, Brenda - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.