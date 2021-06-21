West Virginia celebrated its 158th birthday in style Sunday at the state Capitol Complex.
In addition to traditional events like the cutting of the ceremonial state birthday cake, the Culture Center in Charleston unveiled a new Blenko glass exhibit showcasing a complete set of West Virginia Birthday vases, and visitors were welcomed into the Capitol building to celebrate the completion of renovations to the dome and the re-hanging of the Rotunda’s chandelier.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was also on hand as the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was dedicated at the Capitol Complex.
West Virginia became a state on June 20, 1863.