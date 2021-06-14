Members of the West Virginia National Guard were joined by other members of the military and civilians early Monday at the State Capitol for a Ruck March to mark Flag Day and to celebrate the Army's 246th year of service.
Guard members marched with their packs for three or six miles along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.
Similar events were held at the St. Albans Police Department and at Camp Dawson in Preston County, according to a news release from the Guard. Soldiers also participated while deployed, the release said.