Author Frank Fear (left) signs a copy of his book, "Band of Brothers, Then and Now," for Dick Roberts, a member of the WVU football team during the time in which the book is centered. Roberts said he played center and played in 32 straight games.
Author Frank Fear was on hand Thursday evening to sign copies of his book, "Band of Brothers, Then and Now," at the Bullock Distillery on Charleston's West Side. The book chronicles the changes and challenges the West Virginia University football team faced between 1966 and 1970.
Jim Carlen was the head coach from 1966 through 1969. Carlen finished his carrier at WVU by going 10-1 in the 1969 season, with a No. 17 ranking in The Associated Press poll and a 14-3 win over South Carolina in the Peach Bowl. He then left for Texas Tech.
Future College Football Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden was promoted from within the WVU coaching ranks and took over as head coach in 1970. He finished his first of five seasons as head coach in Morgantown with an 8-3 record, before taking over at Florida State in 1976.
Former players also attended the book-signing event Thursday in Charleston.
