Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Author Frank Fear was on hand Thursday evening to sign copies of his book, "Band of Brothers, Then and Now," at the Bullock Distillery on Charleston's West Side. The book chronicles the changes and challenges the West Virginia University football team faced between 1966 and 1970.

Jim Carlen was the head coach from 1966 through 1969. Carlen finished his carrier at WVU by going 10-1 in the 1969 season, with a No. 17 ranking in The Associated Press poll and a 14-3 win over South Carolina in the Peach Bowl. He then left for Texas Tech.

Recommended for you