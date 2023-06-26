A first-edition copy of Chuck Yeager’s autobiography, “Yeager” from 1985 is also one of the new additions to the Yeager exhibit at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The book made the New York Times Best Sellers list.
Victoria Yeager, widow of aviation icon Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, joined West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Marshall University staffers Monday in updating an exhibit showcasing her late husband’s flying career.
Personal memorabilia, photographs from Yeager’s Lincoln County childhood and papers documenting his achievements as an aviator were among the items added to an exhibit on Yeager that opened at the Charleston airport last October.
The update to the exhibit, located in the airport’s observation area, includes artifacts Yeager donated to Marshall University in 1986, as the Yeager Scholars program was about to begin.
Yeager enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a private three months before the United States entered World War II and, within a year, qualified for flight school for enlisted personnel.
By 1944, he was an ace fighter pilot, having shot down five German aircraft in a single day, and downing six more by the end of the war.
Yeager then became a test pilot who, while working on the Bell X-1 rocket plane project in 1947, became the world’s first aviator to achieve supersonic flight.
“We are delighted to continue to pay tribute to the legacy of General Yeager,” said Dominique Ranieri, the Charleston airport’s director and chief executive. “As an airport deeply rooted in West Virginia’s aviation history, it is our responsibility to not only preserve the legacy of General Yeager, but also to educate future generations about the impact he made in the aviation industry.”
Monday’s exhibit update was the first in what is expected to be several upgrades to take place in the coming years.
