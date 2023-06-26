Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Victoria Yeager, widow of aviation icon Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, joined West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Marshall University staffers Monday in updating an exhibit showcasing her late husband’s flying career.

Personal memorabilia, photographs from Yeager’s Lincoln County childhood and papers documenting his achievements as an aviator were among the items added to an exhibit on Yeager that opened at the Charleston airport last October.

