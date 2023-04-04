Funds were raised by the Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign to give 160 essential kits to K-9 units. The kits include a tactical collar, high grade leash, Furminator, collapsible water bowl, Kong toy and a Camelbak water backpack.
K-9s with the Huntington Police Department, Barboursville Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff's office received essential kits Friday, July 1, 2022 from VDM Management Group at the Barboursville Little Caesars. The funds were raised by the Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign.
Funds were raised by the Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign to give 160 essential kits to K-9 units. The kits include a tactical collar, high grade leash, Furminator, collapsible water bowl, Kong toy and a Camelbak water backpack.
Tracking collars were presented to various law enforcement departments in the area at the new Little Caesars location near Barboursville in 2022.
Little Caesars Pizza will host its fourth annual Pizza Pizza Paws campaign during the month of April.
The fundraising campaign aims to raise $30,000. There are campaign thermometers inside 57 Little Caesars locations: 48 locations in West Virginia, four in Kentucky and five in Ohio.
This campaign is to increase support and awareness for the police K-9 divisions in local communities. Some of the K-9 divisions are funded by donations and personal contributions, mostly by the handlers themselves.
The money raised by this year’s campaign will go toward giving “On The Go Kits” to police K-9 handlers in West Virginia and surrounding departments in Kentucky and Ohio. The kits include a cool K-9 A/C vent hose system, Vario non-spill water bowl, Tactipup tactical tab leash and Play-On dog waste bags.
“It’s an honor for us to help support the police K-9 Divisions. From tracking, drug searches and criminal apprehension the K-9 officers are a great value that makes our communities a safer place to live and work,” said Vicki Dunn-Marshall, franchisee and owner at VDM Management Group.
In 2019, 26 Little Caesars locations fundraised to provide 85 police K-9 handlers with first aid kits. The 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID concerns. The 2021 campaign supplied DOGTRA GPS tracking collars to over 100 handlers in 70 police departments. Last year, 170 handlers received an “essentials kit.” The 2023 Pizza Pizza Paws campaign will assist 185 K-9 teams.
“Thanks to the continued support of Little Caesars and their Pizza Pizza Paws campaign. Their support in helping our police K-9 teams throughout this state with much needed equipment that couldn’t be purchased without their efforts and your assistance,” said Doug Adams, vice president of the West Virginia Police Canine Association.
Customers can donate at any participating Little Caesars location or at Help For Animals in Barboursville.