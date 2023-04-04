Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Little Caesars Pizza will host its fourth annual Pizza Pizza Paws campaign during the month of April.

The fundraising campaign aims to raise $30,000. There are campaign thermometers inside 57 Little Caesars locations: 48 locations in West Virginia, four in Kentucky and five in Ohio.

