An affordable-housing apartment building planned for the site of the former Charleston Department Store got approval from Charleston’s Municipal Planning Commission Wednesday afternoon.
The commission approved an application for a development of significant impact for the apartment units planned for 1661 Washington St. West. The store closed earlier this year after more than 100 years in business.
The designation is required for projects that could have an effect on things like roadway systems or pedestrian travel, city planning director Dan Vriendt said. Residential housing projects with more than 20 but fewer than 49 dwelling units require an application for a development of significant impact.
“It’s a permitted use; [the commission] can’t deny the use of the property, but the analogy I use is that it’s a puzzle, and they look at the puzzle pieces and make sure they’re arranged in a way that makes sense,” Vriendt said.
Because it’s an administrative review and not a policy change, the Planning Commission’s approval is final and not subject to approval by the Charleston City Council, Vriendt said.
At the commission’s April 5 meeting, site engineer Chuck Garvick said Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies plans to build a 32-unit multifamily housing building. The proposed project will have all two-bedroom units and amenities that include a community room, fitness and computer room, a picnic area, playground and 64 off-site parking spaces.
The application was tabled during the April 5 meeting, after commissioners asked Garvick if the developer would consider adding an entrance to the Washington Street side of the building. The project now includes a Washington Street door that will be accessible to residents.
A spokesperson for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund previously confirmed that the site will be converted into affordable housing units. The company will receive $754,000 in tax credits to construct the affordable housing. Spokeswoman Whitney Humphrey previously told the Gazette-Mail the tax credit program is key to affordable housing, enabling developers to offer rent below the market rate.
The project has sparked opposition. At a meeting in January, members of the City Council and others spoke against adding more “low-income” housing to the West Side.
During the April 5 Planning Commission meeting, Councilwoman Beth Kerns asked if the project included low-income or government housing, but was told that type of housing is not part of the commission’s review process.
No residents spoke in favor of or against the project at Wednesday’s meeting.
