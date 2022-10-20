The Poca Dots from Poca High School in Putnam County are still in the running to win “the best mascot in America” poll from Scorebook Live.
After sweeping the pun bracket with over 73% of the vote Oct. 8, the Poca Dots are in the championship round against 11 other mascots of high schools around the country. Each mascot in the championship round won a themed bracket like animals, jobs or historical figures.
They are currently in third place with just over 2,100 votes or 6% of all the votes.
The Rhinelander Hodags from Wisconsin (winner of the mythical creatures bracket) are winning with 20,000, which is over 58% of the votes. Winners of the food bracket, the Shelley Russets from Idaho are in second place with just under 10,000 which is almost 30% of the votes.
The Poca Dots have a big red dot as their mascot. It’s spelled “poca” and not “polka” because the town, Poca, was named for the Pocatalico River and the mascot was originally an Indian to reflect the American Indian name.
The story goes that in 1928, a Charleston Gazette reporter said that the football players “look like a bunch of red polka dots running on the field” at a game, and the name stuck.
This final poll will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. Voters can also vote as many times as they want.