The Poca Dot mascot poses for a photo at a game in October 2013.

 Leann Ray | Gazette-Mail

The Poca Dots from Poca High School in Putnam County are still in the running to win “the best mascot in America” poll from Scorebook Live.

After sweeping the pun bracket with over 73% of the vote Oct. 8, the Poca Dots are in the championship round against 11 other mascots of high schools around the country. Each mascot in the championship round won a themed bracket like animals, jobs or historical figures.

