Police: Man killed after opening fire at partygoers
Staff reports
May 26, 2022

A fatal shooting happened on Renaissance Circle in Charleston late Wednesday night. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Lawn chairs and party supplies on Thursday morning sit outside an apartment complex where police say a fatal shooting happened late Wednesday night. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Police tape remained on the parking lot of a Charleston apartment complex At Renaissance Circle Thursday morning. Police say a man was killed there late Wednesday after opening fire on party-goers. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A man was killed late Wednesday after opening fire on partygoers outside a Charleston apartment complex, police said.

Police responding to a shooting at 1300 Renaissance Circle around 10:45 p.m. arrived to find Dennis Butler, 37, with gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Charleston Police Department.

Police said they learned Butler had been approached earlier in the night about speeding in the apartment complex while children were around.

Police said he left the complex, then returned a short time later, parked his vehicle and fired an AR15-style rifle at people attending a graduation and birthday party outside the apartment building.

A person attending the party then drew a pistol and fired at Butler, killing him.

No one else was wounded.

About 30 people, including some high-school age kids, were at the party, said Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police Department.

Police said witnesses and the person who shot Butler waited for authorities to arrive and cooperated with the investigation. No one has been charged.

Hazelett said Butler was known to police and had a criminal history.

The investigation will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office for review.