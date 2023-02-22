Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston Police Department has not yet identified a body found along Greenbrier Street Tuesday.

One lane of the street near its intersection with Airport Road was closed Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the body found on the side of the road.

Tags

Recommended for you