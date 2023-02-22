Police still working on identifying body found on Greenbrier Street Staff reports Feb 22, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Charleston Police Department has not yet identified a body found along Greenbrier Street Tuesday.One lane of the street near its intersection with Airport Road was closed Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the body found on the side of the road.Lt. Tony Hazelett, investigative services bureau chief, said the body was found under a blanket.Police do not know whether it was a man or a woman or whether the body was dumped there, Hazelett said.Hazelett said the police department is awaiting results of an autopsy from the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Police Transportation Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles ArticlesCampus carry bill clears WV House, heads to Gov. JusticeGirls basketball sectional semis: Late run helps Winfield to 44-42 win over NitroDear Abby: Wife not sure where to turn when snooping bares stunnerGazette-Mail editorial: Does WV congressional delegation stand with MTG?Rohrbach: DHHR facility will be office spaceMining operation cited as culprit behind mudslide displacing Mingo County residents had past drainage control failureOne lane of Greenbrier St. closed near Airport Road after body foundSlain woman remembered as 'pillar' of Charleston's recovery communityBill that would designate sites suitable for coal electric generation projects advances as bill doing same for gas projects stallsBill would allow offering more Promise Scholarship funds to qualifying students See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 22, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health