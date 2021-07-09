Calling Joe Jeffries “an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state,” West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw removed the Putnam Republican from most of his legislative committee assignments Friday afternoon.
Jeffries posted videos of himself on TikTok, a social media app, remarking on women's hygiene and offering graphic advice to women on how to receive oral sex from men. Jeffries, 39, was the lead sponsor of a failed bill last session to prohibit the teaching of sexuality in public schools.
Jeffries had set his TikTok account to private by Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Hanshaw said serving in the House had been the “honor of my lifetime,” but “not everyone has the same respect for this office, our body or their fellow members.”
“As presiding officer, the only tool at my disposal to express my disgust with his repeated, reprehensible behavior is to strip him of his committee vice chairman position, which I have done today,” Hanshaw, R-Clay, said. “Carrying out the will of the people is serious work, and I expect better behavior of our members, even in what they believe is their private time.”
Jeffries declined to speak at length about the videos but said they were “completely separate entities form what I do in the Legislature.”
Hanshaw did not ask Jeffries to resign, saying “it is up to each of our constituents to be the ultimate judges of our actions.”
“He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve,” Hanshaw said. “I am but one member among 100, and his constituents will have the opportunity at the ballot box in 2022 to decide whether he represents them as they wish.”
Jeffries served as vice chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services. He also served on the committees for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Energy and Manufacturing, and Government Organization. He will remain on the Government Organization committee.
In April, Jeffries made a vulgar reference to Gov. Jim Justice in calling out Senate conference committee members over their failure to reach a deal on a bill that would have limited a governor's emergency authority.
Jeffries, of Culloden, represents House District 22, which includes parts of Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, and Logan counties. First elected in 2018, he is the latest Republican lawmaker to draw ire -- and sometimes action -- from Hanshaw.
In 2019, ex-Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, used a homophobic slur during a committee meeting and made more anti-gay statements in subsequent interviews outside the Legislature. Hanshaw said he didn't agree with the substance of Porterfield's comments. Porterfield retained his committee assignments for the remainder of his term. He lost in last year's Republican primary.
In October, screenshots from a Facebook chat group showed Delegate John Mandt, R-Cabell, making homophobic comments, some about his fellow delegates. Following a conversation with Hanshaw, Mandt resigned but did not suspend his campaign and returned to office after voters in Cabell and Lincoln counties elected him to a second term. Mandt co-sponsored Jeffries' bill to ban sex teaching.
Hanshaw condemned Mandt's statements as “wrong and I want everyone to know there is no place for hatred or bigotry in our state, our political discourse or the West Virginia House of Delegates.”