Activists say they accomplished their mission of calling attention to what they contend has been U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., putting the best interests of the coal industry he profits from before the best interests of underprivileged West Virginians.
More than 100 activists rallied outside the coal-fired Grant Town Power Plant in Marion County in freezing rain Saturday to protest Manchin’s coal industry ties and opposition to climate legislation. Some activists blockaded the Fairmont plant, and police made more than a dozen arrests.
“I think we have raised awareness on how he’s serving himself as our West Virginia and federal politician to make policies that don’t impede upon his profits even though they impede upon the livability of the planet in which we live,” said David Scott, 48, a Fairmont resident and fourth-grade teacher in Morgantown who participated in the protest.
Swelling the ranks of protesters outside the plant were activists from the Poor People’s Campaign, a national antipoverty group initially organized by Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Poor People’s Campaign marched from Harpers Ferry to Manchin’s Martinsburg office Friday to pressure him to back legislation strengthening voting rights and health care and raise the minimum wage to $15.
“Instead of passing legislation and standing with those things that would help the climate and protect our water, he has blocked those things,” Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said of Manchin during Saturday’s protest. “ … When you mess up the climate, people die.”
Activists shouted chants directed toward Manchin that included “He sold us out!” and “Back climate policies!”.
Manchin has made $4.35 million since 2012 from stock he owns in Enersystems, a Fairmont coal brokerage he founded in 1988, profiting while blocking legislation opposed by the coal industry as chairman of the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Enersystems supplies waste coal burned at the Grant Town Power Plant.
Protesters hung a large sign that read “Manchin: Stop Burning WV’s Future for Profit” on the front gate of the plant.
Manchin has been a critical swing vote in an evenly divided Senate for the past 15 months, prompting pundits to call him the real president of the United States.
Manchin was the talk of a global climate conference last year, and his opposition to the White House’s Build Back Better climate and social safety budget package has infuriated progressives who contend that West Virginia would disproportionately benefit from it.
The senator’s critics say provisions in the Build Back Better package like reviving child tax credits, establishing a national paid family and medical leave guarantee for workers and setting aside $150 billion for expanding access to home- and community-based care would give West Virginia a vital boost.
“[W]e’re here in this cold because we want everybody to live, we believe everybody has a right to live,” Barber said. “Everybody has a right to exist. And so folks today are blocking what’s happening here because they are tired of the blocking that he’s done.”
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle reported 13 arrests from the event. No arrested activists remain in police custody, according to Riffle and event organizers. West Virginia Rising, the new grassroots group organizing the blockade, reported 16 arrests.
Activists returned to the plant for a Palm Sunday service to renew their call for Manchin to stop blocking the Build Back Better bill.
“Senator Manchin has always supported the right of every West Virginian to peacefully protest as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email.
Runyon noted past policy concerns that Manchin has cited with Build Back Better.
“[The concerns] are rooted in rising inflation, the ongoing pandemic and the geopolitical uncertainty around the world,” Runyon said. “He continues to look for ways to improve the lives of every American.”
Enersystems, whose president is Manchin’s son Joseph Manchin IV according to state records, has supplied most of the waste coal burned at the Grant Town Power Plant in recent years.
Enersystems supplied more than 460,000 tons of coal to Grant Town in 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data.
Manchin reported income of $491,949 in stock dividends from Enersystems for 2020, easily his greatest source of reported income.
Manchin has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
There has been no indication that Manchin violated the law or congressional ethics rules, which allow that he and members of Congress are permitted legally and under congressional ethics rules to profit from industries they regulate.
Richard Painter, a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, said Manchin chairing the Energy and Natural Resources Committee is troubling.
“I think he should do something else if he’s going to sit on a bunch of coal industry interests,” Painter said. “The best thing would be for him to sell the coal industry interests and get out from under those. But if he can’t, he should be doing something other than energy.”
The Grant Town plant annually consumes 550,000 tons of waste coal, low-quality coal mixed with rock, clay and other material. It’s a particularly dirty source of energy.
The plant emitted more tons of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour generated than any other coal-fired power plant in West Virginia in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Emissions from Grant Town resulted in 18 deaths, eight heart attacks, 169 asthma attacks and 860 work-loss days in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
An 80-megawatt coal-fired plant in Marion County, Grant Town supplies power to Mon Power in a deal that runs through May 2036.
Mon Power has admitted that it’s a bad deal for ratepayers.
Power-purchase agreement terms under which the Grant Town Power Plant supplies energy to Mon Power resulted in a $117.1 million loss from 2016 through June, a FirstEnergy executive told West Virginia utility regulators last year.
The pact under which Grant Town supplies power to Mon Power was approved under a 1978 law that gave small power producers like the Grant Town plant the right to sell energy or capacity to utilities.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye has said the contract price Mon Power pays for generation output is greater than the price of selling the generation into the market. The difference, Boye noted, is a net cost to customers.
Holly Bradley, a 33-year-old Pocahontas County mother of two, spoke at activists’ rally outside the Grant Town Power Plant and felt the gathering could be a galvanizing step toward further pressure on leaders who block climate action.
“It was really good just to be ale to connect with folks from all over,” Bradley said. “… I think that just making those connections and coming together is really where our strength lies.”