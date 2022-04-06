U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has made $4.35 million since 2012 from stock he owns in a Fairmont coal brokerage he founded in 1988, profiting while protecting the coal industry as chair of the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Environmental and progressive activists say that’s a conflict of interest that comes at an unacceptable cost to the world.
“The person that’s making climate legislation probably shouldn’t make $500,000 a year off of a really dirty coal-fired power plant,” said Holly Bradley, a 33-year-old Pocahontas County mother of two.
So Bradley and other activists are preparing to turn to civil disobedience to protest Manchin’s blocking clean energy legislation that advocates say is critical to staving off the worst effects of climate change while maintaining coal industry ties.
Activists plan on Saturday to blockade the Marion County coal-fired power plant to which the brokerage supplies waste coal.
“This seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring attention to his corruption,” said David Scott, 48, a Fairmont resident and fourth-grade teacher in Morgantown.
Organizers say more than 300 people from West Virginia and throughout the country have signed up to participate. Some activists are expected to risk arrest.
Bradley said participants would be offered training on nonviolent disobedience and how to deescalate if needed, with some expected to gather off the property to rally behind the cause.
West Virginia Rising, the group convened to hold the event, advises participants to be prepared for time outdoors with raingear and sleeping bags.
“Those who are taking risks will get to decide together what they are going to do,” West Virginia Rising says on its website. “Those who can may be encouraged to hold the ground.”
West Virginia Rising’s Twitter account on Tuesday set a goal “to blockade in such large number the cops won’t be able to do anything about us.”
Event supporters said they filled in Grant Town municipal officials on their plans.
“We’re going to be doing everything possible to keep roads from being blocked so that people can get where they need to go,” Bradley said.
Scott said event supporters contacted Manchin staff but had not received a response.
“Senator Manchin has always supported the right of every West Virginian to peacefully protest as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email Tuesday.
Grant Town municipal officials, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police Fairmont detachment and Grant Town Power Plant owner American Bituminous Power Partners did not respond to requests for comment. A representative for Enersystems, the coal brokerage that Manchin has profited from while shaping policy directly impacting the coal industry, declined comment.
Bradley said Rising Tide North America, a grassroots network of activists working against climate change, helped initiate the event.
“It just started as, basically like, let’s shed some light on this power plant and its connection to Manchin and try to get some folks’ attention because all eyes are still on Sen. Manchin,” Bradley said.
Manchin has been a critical swing vote in an evenly divided Senate for the past 15 months, prompting pundits to call him the real president of the United States.
Manchin was the talk of a global climate conference last year, and his opposition to the White House’s Build Back Better climate and social safety budget package has infuriated progressives who contend that West Virginia would disproportionately benefit from it.
Bradley, Scott and other Manchin critics said provisions in the Build Back Better package like reviving child tax credits, establishing a national paid family and medical leave guarantee for workers, and setting aside $150 billion for expanding access to home- and community-based care would give West Virginia a vital boost.
Enersystems, whose president is Manchin’s son Joseph Manchin IV according to state records, has supplied most of the waste coal burned at the Grant Town Power Plant in recent years.
Enersystems supplied more than 460,000 tons of coal to Grant Town in 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data.
Manchin reported income of $491,949 in stock dividends from Enersystems for 2020, easily his greatest source of reported income.
Manchin has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
The Grant Town plant annually consumes 550,000 tons of waste coal, low-quality coal mixed with rock, clay and other material. It’s a particularly dirty source of energy.
The plant emitted more tons of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour generated than any other coal-fired power plant in West Virginia in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Emissions from Grant Town resulted in 18 deaths, eight heart attacks, 169 asthma attacks and 860 work-loss days in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
An 80-megawatt coal-fired plant in Marion County, Grant Town supplies power to Mon Power in a deal that runs through May 2036.
Mon Power has admitted that it’s a bad deal for ratepayers.
Power-purchase agreement terms under which the Grant Town Power Plant supplies energy to Mon Power resulted in a $117.1 million loss from 2016 through June, a FirstEnergy executive told West Virginia utility regulators last year.
The pact under which Grant Town supplies power to Mon Power was approved under a 1978 law that gave small power producers like the Grant Town plant the right to sell energy or capacity to utilities.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye has said the contract price Mon Power pays for generation output is greater than the price of selling the generation into the market. The difference, Boye noted, is a net cost to customers.
But Manchin has kept profiting from the waste coal supplied to the Grant Town plant, and his opposition was key in killing what climate advocates say would have been the most powerful tool in the Build Back Better package to fight climate change.
The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program would have authorized grants for electricity providers that increased clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030. Providers would have faced penalties for missing the mark.
Manchin is among many lawmakers who profit from industries they regulate, as opposed to executive branch employees who aren’t allowed to participate in government matters that affect their financial interests.
“[P]eople who create our climate legislation shouldn’t make money from fossil fuels,” Bradley said.
Bradley said progressive organizations have shied away from throwing their weight behind the blockade effort, continuing what she called a “frustrating balancing act” of pushing Manchin to adjust his stances without drawing his ire.
“[H]as that been working for the past year, that tactic of not upsetting the boat too much?” Bradley said. “I don’t know what the answer is, but I think there’s room in the movement world to have people who aren’t scared to upset the folks in power.”
Bradley, whose son Elam turned 6 Tuesday, wants future generations to feel a greater connection to the earth and hopes Saturday’s protest gives strength to others working toward similar goals.
“Hopefully it’ll be a joyous, celebratory type of thing,” Bradley said.