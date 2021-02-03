Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Wednesday that former state Senate president Mitch Carmichael — defeated in the 2020 Republican primary election, in part, because of a “Ditch Mitch” campaign by West Virginia teachers — will be the new executive director of the state Development Office.
Justice said during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing that he had planned to announce the appointment during next Wednesday’s State of the State address. However, several state employees noticed that an internal directory of email addresses was showing Carmichael with a Department of Commerce email address. Asked about the address Wednesday, Justice acknowledged the appointment.
“I don’t think we have officially announced that yet, but what we’re doing is trying to break out and be more efficient on our economic development,” the governor said. “We feel like Mitch can be a terrific asset there.”
Carmichael, who had been a business manager for internet firm Citynet, did not respond to a request for comment.
Going into the 2021 legislative session, one issue drawing bipartisan consensus support is the expansion of broadband internet statewide. As Senate president, Carmichael frequently clashed with Justice, and also drew the wrath of state teachers in the course of statewide strikes in 2018 and 2019.
However, Carmichael and Senate leaders were key in blocking efforts by Senate Democrats and a bipartisan demand in the House of Delegates to have the Legislature call itself into special session to appropriate $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds, leaving control over the funds entirely in Justice’s hands.
Carmichael joins a long tradition of current or former legislators who’ve moved into prominent executive branch positions.
State public employee pensions are calculated by averaging the employee’s highest three consecutive years of salary over the final 15 years of employment, multiplied by 2% times years of service.
Former Development Office executive director Michael Graney had a salary of $106,000, according to the state Auditor’s Office. As Senate president, Carmichael earned about $45,000 a year, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Carmichael served 20 years in the Legislature, the last four as Senate president.