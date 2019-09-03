After testing the waters, Manchin to stay in Senate: 'We can make a difference here'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will not run for governor in 2020.
Though he has teased the notion of running throughout most of 2019, Manchin said in a Tuesday morning news release that he would be staying put.
“The Senate, as envisioned by our Founders, is the greatest deliberative body in the world, and, when it is at its best, Senators can transform the lives of people across America for the better,” he said in a 800-word statement.
“Whether that means protecting those with pre-existing conditions, ensuring healthcare and pensions for our miners, or building the roads and bridges, and broadband infrastructure that make our country competitive, we can make a difference here.”
The statement likely puts an end to months of will-he-won’t-he fervor surrounding West Virginia’s most powerful Democrat.
This leaves Stephen Smith, a progressive community organizer, as the only Democrat in the race with an established campaign and financing to back his bid.
"What our state needed yesterday is exactly the same today," Smith said after Manchin's announcement. "West Virginia needs a movement -- not a king or a savior."
Smith said that between hosting 114 town halls and building a slate of more than 50 candidates under his wing, he's building "the people's political machine" as an engine to make a difference.
The news also takes pressure off of incumbent Gov. Jim Justice; his ousted commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher; and former state delegate Mike Folk, all of whom are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat.
In a statement Monday, Justice said he would "continue to bring people together from both parties, including working with Senator Manchin, to ensure a bright future for all West Virginians."
Among the reasons he's staying in the Senate, Manchin cited his perch as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He said he wants to use the post to push for an “all-of-the-above” energy plan.
“From advanced nuclear to renewables to carbon capture utilization and storage, we are going to build an energy base that protects jobs, keeps prices low, and recognizes the reality of climate change,” he said. “Not only that, I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that those advanced technologies are manufactured and deployed in West Virginia.”
In January, Manchin made a cryptic reference to a perception that Justice is a no-show governor, as spelled out in a lawsuit filed against Justice for allegedly living in Lewisburg instead of Charleston, as the state constitution requires.
Fittingly, it ended all the same.
“Those who know me know how much I loved being the Governor of West Virginia,” he said. “I worked the daylights out of that job. I couldn’t wait to wake up in the Governor’s Mansion in the morning, and I didn’t want to go to bed at night, because there was always more that I could do for our state. And that is what it takes to be an effective Governor: relentless effort.”
Manchin won re-election in 2018, holding off state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by about three points – the narrowest statewide win of his career.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.