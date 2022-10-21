For at least four years, the West Virginia Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice seemed to be on the same page about tax reform.
But for the past four months, particularly since July 1, when the state realized a $1.3 billion surplus, the governor has shifted his support from a Senate-supported tax reform plan to one of his own making, whether it be an income tax rate reduction or a rebate for West Virginians who pay taxes on their motor vehicles.
The proposed legislation aside, Justice has put a potential change to the state constitution, officially called Amendment 2, in the crosshairs of a tax policy debate he initiated earlier this summer.
The actual question of what Amendment 2 does has at times been lost in the debate between the governor and Senate leaders, but how West Virginia voters respond will be a significant factor in how legislators progress on potential tax reform legislation.
Amendment 2 asks residents if they want to allow the Legislature to affect taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery, as well as personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
The adoption of the amendment does not guarantee that the Legislature would eliminate those taxes, which support county governments, including local school districts. The Legislature still would have to adopt a bill, and Justice would have to either sign or allow the legislation to become law without his signature, in order for those taxes to be eliminated.
The rejection of Amendment 2 also does not guarantee that the Legislature would adopt Justice’s new plan for a motor vehicle tax rebate or his previously announced plan to reduce the personal income tax rate by 10%.
What’s on the ballot
By word count alone, Amendment 2 is the smallest proposed amendment on the ballot this election cycle.
It would add 26 words to Section 1, Article 10 of the constitution, which deals with taxation and finance. That section, which was added during the Great Depression to protect revenue for local governments, holds that “taxation shall be equal and uniform throughout the state."
Essentially, it defines what property or action the Legislature and county governments, through levies, can and cannot tax. It currently prohibits the Legislature from getting rid of taxes on business machinery, equipment and inventories, as well as personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
If Amendment 2 is adopted, lawmakers would be able to pass laws eliminating any of those taxes, but it is not a guarantee that any of those taxes would be repealed.
The lead-up to Amendment 2
Justice has sought a variety of tax reforms since first being elected governor in 2016. On three occasions, Justice used his State of the State address to ask the Legislature to take steps to eliminate taxes on business machinery, equipment and inventory.
In 2018, he asked lawmakers to consider the cuts as part of his “Just Cut Taxes and Win" plan.
“But what I want to start with is the elimination of the tax on manufacturing machinery and equipment and manufacturing inventory,” Justice said in his speech that year. “One thing we've got to ensure is that education and our counties and our cities won't get hurt. We can do that. We can absolutely do that with this."
Justice again requested the elimination of the business inventory and machinery taxes in 2019 and in 2020.
“We have to be careful and we got to be smart,” Justice said in his 2020 speech. “But I don't want there to be anyone to doubt that I would like it gone. I would like it gone.”
In 2021, Justice got away from talking about the business and inventory taxes. Instead, he asked lawmakers to adopt a plan to get rid of the state income tax and use a $415.34 million surplus from fiscal year 2021 to backfill the lost revenue.
The Legislature adopted House Joint Resolution 3 in April 2021, which led to Amendment 2 being placed on the ballot.
Revenue from West Virginia’s personal income tax annually accounts for a little more than 40% of the state’s income for its General Revenue Fund.
With the exception of 2017, when he famously served a platter of “bull-you-know-what” during a news conference announcing he had vetoed the Legislature’s budget bill, Justice and lawmakers largely have been in-step when it comes to the state’s budget.
The Justice administration’s budget strategy has been to significantly lower revenue estimates, leaving the Legislature and state offices to make any cuts to accommodate a "flat" budget.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, have said they made revenue plans to create the surplus, and Justice was on board until July.
Blair served as chairman of Senate Finance Committee before being elected Senate President in 2020.
Justice and legislators seemingly achieved their goal with a $415.34 million surplus from 2021 and a $1.3 billion surplus to end fiscal year 2022.
In July, after announcing the $1.3 billion surplus, Justice called the Legislature in for a special session to consider his plan to reduce the personal income tax rate by 10% and to consider legislation significantly limiting access to abortions.
While the Legislature eventually adopted a near-total ban on abortions, the special session ended with the House of Delegates adopting Justice's tax plan. The Senate, however, declined to take up the measure.
Growing a budget surplus was to be the first step in the Senate’s tax reform plan. The next step would be passage of Amendment 2, a move that would clear a path toward eliminating the business inventory and personal motor vehicle taxes.
With those taxes repealed, the Senate plan then calls for using the $1.3 billion surplus and subsequent surpluses to replace lost revenue to county governments and school districts. The money would be distributed to counties based on one of three formulas.
Tarr and Blair project that elimination of the taxes eventually would spur enough economic growth that the state would collect more revenue, thus giving local governments more money than they currently collect.
Under the Senate’s plan, if revenue from the state’s sales tax increases by 5% from one year to the next, it would trigger a reduction in the personal income tax rate.
After the Senate consistently rejected his personal income tax rate reduction plan, Justice proposed a new bill on Oct. 11 that would reimburse West Virginians for their motor vehicle taxes.
The money to reimburse taxpayers would come from the budget surplus, meaning county governments still would keep the tax revenue they currently collect. It wouldn’t eliminate or reduce the motor vehicle tax.
What people are saying about Amendment 2
The talk about Amendment 2 was almost nonexistent before this summer.
Since the governor picked up the conversation in early July, state and local leaders, along with education advocates, have engaged in a robust -- and very public -- debate about the measure.
Justice has gone on an anti-Amendment 2 tour across the state through his “Community Conversations,” bringing along Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow, and the governor's dog, Babydog.
Republican Senators who support the Senate’s plan, including Blair, have attended some of the rallies to push back against Justice.
During a recent rally, the governor compared the Legislature to the “D.C. swamp,” saying lobbyists are driving support for Amendment 2 and that Republican legislators who support the proposal are tied to out-of-state interests.
Justice told people in Moorefield on Friday that the Amendment 2 push is “driven primarily by two in the Senate, but we’re not going to get into all the rock-throwing.”
“You are an afterthought to a lot of the people in Charleston,” the governor said. “The politicians are saying to you, ‘Alright, everybody, take your wallets out and give me all your money. And then, not only that, any money you have come in, we want you to give that, too. We as politicians promise we’re gonna give it back.’ Now, you think how silly you would be to buy into that.”
Blair has long said Justice’s personal income tax plan might provide temporary relief but doesn’t stimulate long-term economic growth. He also has taken issue with what he said has been Justice misrepresenting the Senate’s proposal in the event Amendment 2 passes.
On Oct. 10, Blair released a statement saying there were a lot of special interest groups concerned with maintaining the status quo because they have a vested interest to do so.
Blair said opponents of Amendment 2 are “committed to the lie” that voting for the amendment means the Legislature could raise other property taxes.
“That’s simply not true,” Blair said. "When you hear someone come out strongly against Amendment 2 with the arguments that it’ll raise your taxes, or it will defund our police and fire departments or other emergency services, or it will bankrupt our counties and our schools and close our libraries, maybe think about who is telling you that and what their motivation is for doing so.
“We’re committed to doing what’s right for the state of West Virginia, and that’s making sure voters are informed about Amendment 2 with facts, not fear.”
In the House of Delegates, neither Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, nor Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, have outright endorsed Justice's tax proposals or the Senate plan. However, they have voiced support for Amendment 2.
Like his counterpart in the Senate, Hanshaw earlier this month said he was frustrated by the misinformation and confusion about Amendment 2, saying adopting the amendment “does not cost anybody any money.” He did not share his Senate counterparts’ sense of immediacy for tax reform.
“The amendment does nothing but allow the Legislature to look at proposals for how we might eventually do some things,” Hanshaw said. “The thinking there is that maybe there is a way that we can implement some strategy that would let us, over time, repeal those taxes.
"If there is, great. We ought to do it. If not, then we have to continue to fund government services how they’ve been funded.”
Householder said he does not think the Senate’s plan, in its current form, would pass in the House. He is eager to see Amendment 2 adopted, though, because it would open up the conversation for tax reform.
Householder said he believes there is a way to eliminate the personal income tax, the business taxes and the motor vehicle tax, but action needs to be taken incrementally while keeping a close eye on state and local budgets.
“That’s the fundamental difference between both houses,” Householder said. “It should be that the Governor’s Office, the House and Senate, and the county commissioners -- everybody should have a seat at the table. In order to make sure we go down this path correctly, we only have one opportunity to do this right. The last thing we want to do is throw something out there and we’ve got a year or two to see if we have to shift taxes or raise taxes. That’s not my goal.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said repealing the business machinery, equipment and inventory tax had been a priority of the GOP-majority Legislature for years, and there finally was enough support in 2021 to get it on the ballot.
“You would probably find broad support for wanting to change the machinery, equipment and inventory tax, but the breakdown is how you pay for that,” Baldwin said. “That’s been the breakdown for years. This time, they’ve gotten around it by saying, ‘Just give us the opportunity.’ Technically, that’s all it does is give the Legislature the opportunity to change these taxes. However, they have been very clear. They have choreographed this and said, ‘If you give us the ability to remove them, we will remove them.’”
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said the state can’t afford to do both the Senate and the governor’s tax plans. The real question voters should ask, he said, is who do they want to be in control of their local governments' money.
“The real rubber-meets-the-road question," Skaff said, "is not necessarily, ‘Are you for doing away with business inventory tax?' It’s, 'Are you for local control or more legislative control out of Charleston?'"
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
Many county government and education entities have come out against Amendment 2, as well.
The West Virginia Education Association, the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers and the West Virginia Association of School Administrators each adopted resolutions against Amendment 2.
The Association of School Administrators’ resolution said the amendment will “result in the loss of constitutionally secured revenue sources and will grant to the Legislature, in perpetuity, new authority to amend school district budgets, as well as the budgets of other entities that support the safety of our schools.”
The West Virginia Association of Counties and the West Virginia County Commissioners Association released a joint statement against Amendment 2. Leaders from those entities cited the loss of authority over their revenue and that “no certain, agreed-to plan between the House and Senate was presented that dedicates a revenue stream that solely backfills” money to the counties.
While they support the need for tax reform, Association of Counties president Jonathan Adler and County Commissioners Association president Pat Cadle said county governments need the revenue protections that currently exist in the constitution.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.