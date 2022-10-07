Constitutional Amendment No. 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment

Amendment No. 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment

Summary of Purpose: “To authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”

What the West Virginia Constitution says now:

Article VI. The Legislature.

§47. Incorporation of religious denominations permitted.

“No charter of incorporation shall be granted to any church or religious denomination. Provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church, or religious denomination.”

What the West Virginia Constitution will say if voters adopt the amendment:

Article VI. The Legislature.

§47. Incorporation of religious denominations permitted.

“Provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church or religious denomination. Provisions may also be made by general laws for the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”