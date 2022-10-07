Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In legislative terms, proposed Amendment No. 3 would be called a “technical language cleanup” of the West Virginia Constitution.

Among the four amendments voters will consider in November, Amendment No. 3 has been the least discussed all the while having near unanimous support among state legislators.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you