The 2024 U.S. Senate race in West Virginia is gearing up to be a highly competitive battle, with the seat considered by many pundits to be the most likely in the chamber to switch party control.
According to CNN, Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that are ranked as most likely to flip, and West Virginia tops that list. With the seat likely within reach for Republicans, Democrats will need to field a strong candidate to retain it.
Incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin has held the seat since 2010. However, with Republicans needing to gain just one or two seats to flip the chamber -- depending on results of the 2024 election -- the GOP sees an opportunity to regain control of the Senate.
Meanwhile, Democrats face the challenge of defending what is considered by many to be a vulnerable seat in a deeply conservative state, something that is familiar territory for Manchin, who has a history of playing things close to the middle of the aisle.
Often considered one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, Manchin has frequently voted against his party on key issues, such as gun control and voting rights, a tactic that has served him well as the state has shifted to Republican control. He also has expressed concern about President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, particularly its potential effect on West Virginia's coal industry.
Manchin has not confirmed whether he will seek reelection, and no official announcement has been made regarding any Democratic Party candidate for the race.
“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do -- lowering health care costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security, and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter,” Manchin said in a statement on April 27.
Manchin's statement was delivered on the same day West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced his intention to seek Manchin's seat.
Justice gives Republicans a strong potential candidate, according to Politico. Justice, who was elected as a Democrat in 2016 but switched parties in 2017 and was reelected as a Republican in 2020, has been an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump. Republicans have commended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia, further bolstering his appeal.
Before he can face Manchin, Justice must first contend with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the Republican primary. Mooney has represented West Virginia in Congress since 2015, and has garnered support from over two-dozen state lawmakers, demonstrating a growing base of backers.
A recent poll conducted by National Public Affairs suggests that, in a hypothetical two-way race between Justice and Mooney, the governor would emerge victorious with 55% of the vote, compared to Mooney's 24%. Twenty-one percent of respondents were undecided.
Mooney's close alliance with Trump further bolsters his position, as Trump endorsed him in the 2022 Republican primary for the newly established 2nd District. Mooney defeated then-Rep. David McKinley in that race.
While Trump’s national popularity might have faltered of late, in West Virginia, Trump's endorsement could go a long way toward settling the primary race between Mooney and Justice.
The campaign leading up to the primary already looks to be wrought with contention, as the candidates had been trading verbal jabs before Justice ever officially entered the race.
“I mean, who in the world in the state of West Virginia knows that Alex Mooney is a West Virginian? I mean, the truth of the matter is, Alex Mooney is from Maryland and ... in every way, connected to Maryland,” Justice said back in April.
When Justice announced his campaign later in the month, Mooney’s camp was quick to strike back, attacking Justice’s history as a member of the Democratic Party.
“Republican primary voters will soon see that he is nothing but a Democrat in sheep’s clothing. Supporting over $3 trillion in Biden spending, proposing massive tax hikes, and gun control are just a few examples of Justice’s extreme liberal postures,” the Mooney campaign said in its statement.
Both Mooney and Justice carry a significant amount of baggage into their primary confrontation. Mooney faced a web of ethical troubles in 2022, when the Office of Congressional Ethics released the results of a comprehensive investigation, revealing potential violations of House rules, standards of conduct and federal law.
The investigation found that Mooney allowed a company involved in his campaign work to cover a significant portion of his family's trip to Aruba, a violation of House gift rules and federal law. The report also suggested that Mooney might have misused his congressional staff and official resources for personal purposes, and obstructed the OCE investigation by withholding or falsifying information, allegations Mooney has denied.
Alongside the Aruba trip, the investigation highlighted his alleged use of a Capitol Hill house owned by a company linked to his campaign, constituting an impermissible gift. Testimonies from former staffers and current employees indicated that Mooney routinely employed official resources and personnel for personal tasks, from menial errands to personal financial matters. These troubles are all potential fodder for future attacks by the Justice campaign.
Justice brings laundry to the race that is, likewise, ripe for airing by the Mooney camp. Justice's financial issues had been a topic of conversation leading up to his Senate campaign. Once considered West Virginia's only billionaire, Forbes reduced his net worth to $440 million in 2021, following troubles with the now-defunct financial firm Greensill Capital.
In June 2022, Justice reached an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG and other creditors to repay up to $320 million of the $850 million he owed. Bankruptcies of various companies, including Murray Energy, Foresight Energy, Lighthouse, White Stallion, Blackjewel and Rhino Resources, also have affected Justice's finances.
Justice has faced numerous financial lawsuits over the years. A ProPublica analysis revealed hundreds of lawsuits against his business empire, with plaintiffs alleging unpaid bills and resulting in judgments or settlements worth over $128 million. One creditor even filed in court to garnish Justice’s wages as governor to cover unpaid debts.