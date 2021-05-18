Gov. Jim Justice has joined 20 other Republican governors in announcing plans to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits, claiming “a lot, lot, lot of folks are scamming the system” by accepting the extra $300-a-week payment.
Justice said Friday, and reiterated Monday, that he is ordering the $300 payments cut off from West Virginians effective June 19, even though Congress voted to extend the benefit to Sept. 6 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“If you’re just taking advantage of this program, I think that time is over,” Justice said in announcing the cutoff Friday. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now. We want everybody back to work.”
While Justice’s comments have focused on the 24,000 West Virginians receiving $300 supplemental unemployment payments under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, according to the WorkForce West Virginia website, the order also will cut off $300 weekly benefits to self-employed workers and independent contractors under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, affecting another 18,000 residents.
That works out to a loss of $12.6 million a week in federal funds coming into West Virginia, potentially costing the state $150 million or more, had the programs been allowed to continue to Sept. 6.
Loss of that funding will affect the state economy, according to Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst with the West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy.
“The unemployment benefits have been a lifeline, both to the workers who have received them and to the economy as a whole,” he said Tuesday. “That is all federal money circulating in West Virginia’s economy right now, supporting businesses and paying for utilities, groceries and rent. The loss could potentially slow down the state’s recovery, but the implication for those workers and their families is even greater.”
On Monday, Justice downplayed the effect of cutting off the federal funding on the state economy, saying, “I don’t think just sending them a check is beneficial ... . If we can get them back to work, it will be tremendously beneficial to the economy.”
The governor said Monday he intends to cut off the benefits June 19, even though WorkForce West Virginia is reinstating work-search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits, effective June 1. The requirement to actively seek employment each week and to accept a suitable offer of employment was suspended at the height of the pandemic.
O’Leary said eliminating the benefits based on discredited claims and anecdotal evidence from employers will do little to boost employment, while hurting struggling households and hampering the state economy. Justice has said his decision to cut off the supplemental benefits is, like the other 20 governors, based on claims of employers being unable to fill job vacancies because the supplemental pay presents a disincentive to work.
That premise was driven by calls from organizations to cut off the benefits, including the National Federation of Independent Business, which claimed 44% of small-business owners have job openings they have been unable to fill. Gil White, the National Federation of Independent Business state director, said the supplemental funds were vital at the height of the pandemic but are a hindrance as the state economy reawakens.
“Jobs are opening up, but no one’s applying. That’s affecting customer service and making it harder for businesses to get back to where they were before the pandemic began,” White said. “NFIB’s hope is that ending the federal supplement will encourage more people to reenter the workforce.”
O’Leary, however, said jobs-flow data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics does not support the scenario of lazy workers choosing to abuse unemployment benefits, but reflects an economy in the midst of a major adjustment with rapid reopening of the restaurant and hospitality industries.
“I think the businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies is just a reflection of the unusual situation we are in,” he said.
“Job openings have increased rapidly in the past three months, particularly in the restaurant industry, but so have hires, and the industry has seen impressive job growth, and the number of workers going from unemployed to employed is way up, as well,” O’Leary said. “The overall level of job openings isn’t extraordinarily high, it’s just increased substantially from a very low level these past three months. It will take some time to adjust to that rapid change. It’s a big adjustment, coming out of a global pandemic.”
He added, “The surge in openings probably means businesses are competing against each other a little more than they are used to, even with large numbers of workers available.”
He cited an article in the Pittsburgh Business Times, which found area restaurant and hospitality businesses that advertised higher wages and perks, such as flexible work hours, had no problems filling job openings.
“I think the best incentive to encourage people to return to work is the same as it always has been: A livable wage, access to health care, paid sick leave, retirement benefits and the ability to balance work and family,” O’Leary said. “We should want these for all West Virginia workers.”