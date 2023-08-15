Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The head of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has resigned.

Carl “Butch” Antolini turned in his resignation on Friday, effective immediately, said West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority Chairman William File during an emergency virtual meeting on Monday. Following an executive session, the board accepted Antolini’s resignation without discussion or debate.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you