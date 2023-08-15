The head of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has resigned.
Carl “Butch” Antolini turned in his resignation on Friday, effective immediately, said West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority Chairman William File during an emergency virtual meeting on Monday. Following an executive session, the board accepted Antolini’s resignation without discussion or debate.
Eddie Isom, the station’s chief operating officer and programming director, will assume Antolini’s duties on an interim basis.
Antolini and West Virginia Public Broadcasting came under fire earlier this year following the dismissal of reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely in December. Knisely said she lost her job after reporting on the alleged mistreatment of individuals with disabilities within state-operated facilities.
According to The Associated Press, Knisely said she was instructed to stop reporting on the Department of Health and Human Resources after the agency "threatened to discredit" Public Broadcasting.
Describing the situation on Twitter on Dec. 28, Knisely wrote, “I was let go from my job at WVPB last week following threats from DHHR about my reporting on DHHR’s treatment of people with disabilities.”
West Virginia Public Broadcasting claimed Knisely’s position was eliminated.
Antolini responded with a statement refuting any claims of political interference in the matter. He argued that her dismissal coincided with the hiring of a full-time reporter and said that much of the circulating information about the matter was inaccurate.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, penned an op-ed expressing concern that Gov. Jim Justice’s administration seemed to be attempting to undermine the media.
“You don’t have to like what the media reports. I’ll be honest -- I often don’t,” Blair wrote. “However, there’s a very clear difference between not liking what the media reports and actively working to silence them.”
Blair continued, “In this case, a reporter did her job, did it fairly, told the truth, and seemed to pay a hefty price.”
Antolini, a former communications director for Justice, was named interim director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October 2021. He was appointed to the post not long after the governor, who had unsuccessfully attempted to defund West Virginia Public Broadcasting in the past, named five new members to the organization's eight-person board.
He was made the permanent director in May 2022.
Antolini also previously served as general manager and executive editor of The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, as well as holding positions with the Times-News in Cumberland, The Dominion Post in Morgantown, and The Inter-Mountain in Elkins.
Contact information was unavailable for Antolini, and File could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
