A state Supreme Court justice’s appearance in an image featured on a campaign ad for Republican state Senate candidate Mike Stuart has triggered ethics complaints from the Democratic incumbent running for the same seat.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, filed the complaints against Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead with ethical governing entitles for judges, lawyers and political candidates. Armstead said in a statement that he has endorsed no political candidates.
“I did not know the photograph in which I am included would be used in the ad before it began running,” Armstead said. “Because it may be viewed by some that the inclusion of my photograph in the ad is an endorsement, I have previously asked Mike Stuart to remove the photo or discontinue running the ad with the photo included.”
Stollings filed complaints with the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Board and the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission, which investigates and recommends punishment for potential ethical violations by magistrates and judges.
“Mike Stuart is a corporate attorney and the former U.S. Attorney who is well versed in the law,” Stollings said in a news release. “Yet, he will participate in unethical conduct and illegal acts to win a seat in the State Senate – even at the costs of the reputation of West Virginia’s Supreme Court.”
The West Virginia Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits magistrates, judges, and candidates for those offices from engaging in political activity, including endorsing or opposing any candidate for office.
Candidates for those offices are allowed to accept money from political parties and political action committees.