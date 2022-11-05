Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A state Supreme Court justice’s appearance in an image featured on a campaign ad for Republican state Senate candidate Mike Stuart has triggered ethics complaints from the Democratic incumbent running for the same seat.

Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, filed the complaints against Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead with ethical governing entitles for judges, lawyers and political candidates. Armstead said in a statement that he has endorsed no political candidates.

