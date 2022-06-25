With Democratic representation in West Virginia politics at historic lows locally and statewide, top officials in the party’s new leadership say they’ve settled in for a long fight.
The West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee has elected Delegates Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, as chairman and vice chairwoman, respectively. They’ll serve four-year terms atop the state Democratic Party. Belinda Biafore vacated the top seat, which she had held since 2016.
Pushkin of Charleston was first elected to the House in 2014 and Walker of Morgantown, in 2018. Attorney Sam Brown Petsonk of Fayette County, the Democratic nominee for state attorney general in 2020, was elected second vice chairman.
The current state Legislature is composed of 23 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the state Senate. Republicans outnumber Democrats in the House 78 to 22.
In October 2016, one month before former President Donald Trump was elected, there were 572,467 West Virginians registered as Democrats, 396,600 as Republicans and 266,093 as independents, according to the Secretary of State's Office. By May, the number of registered Republicans had swelled to 442,476 while Democrats slipped to 383,461 and independents, 266,093.
“I ran for this position because I know how much work it’s going to take to rebuild this party,” Pushkin said. “I know the challenges facing the party, and it’s going to be an incredibly uphill climb — but nothing worthwhile in life comes easy.”
West Virginia’s dramatic shift in state representation can be traced to 2014’s disastrous election for Democrats. The party lost a U.S. Senate seat, all three U.S. House seats and control of both houses of the state Legislature. It was the first time in 80 years that Democrats did not control the statehouse.
Larry Puccio, a lobbyist and longtime aide to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the Democratic Party chairman at the time, resigned following the defeats. Biafore was elected, and Democrats have continued to suffer significant seat losses since.
In 2014, some longtime Democrats, including then-Senate Minority Leader Jeff Kessler, D-Marshall, voted against Biafore, choosing instead Wheeling attorney Chris Regan. Kessler called for “young blood,” “young energy” and “independence” in the party’s leadership. Eight years later, West Virginia Democrats have that.
Pushkin said his ascension should not be seen as a centrist to progressive shift but an infusion of fresh faces who have been working in the party trenches for years.
“I think what's more important than ideology is work ethic,” he said.
The party is “laser-focused” on November, Pushkin said. They’ll have the opportunity to test their ground game with zero statewide races this election, working with the newly implemented single-member House district formula.
“Having represented a single-member district my entire time in the Legislature I can tell you it’s quite possible to knock on every single door of every historic voter in that district,” Pushkin said. “That’s what our candidates are going to do.”
“They will see us everywhere,” said Walker, who started working in the party in 2017. She said it was a surreal feeling to assume the vice chairwoman position given her only recent involvement.
Walker said the Democratic Party must continue to be open to everyone, but it also must implement ideas coming from the field.
“We need inclusive decisions for all — making sure we have an open space where we can be active listeners — but not just listen, and have a follow-through of action,” she said.
Nationally, Democrats face a tough electoral map. Historically, the party with a president in power struggles in midterm elections. Pushkin said he's aware of the bleak national landscape, marked by an uncertain economic future and rising costs of living due to inflation.
He said the party will preach the ideals for which Democrats long have stood — accessible healthcare, workplace safety, livable wages, safe drinking water, protections for the poor and working class, quality of life for senior citizens and “basic human rights.”
Part of the party’s plan to keep fresh is the continued recruitment of young people, Walker said. Living in the shadow of West Virginia University, Walker said, the party will work to move young people out of being an afterthought in the decision-making process.
“We need to make sure that we have them in volunteer leadership roles within the party,” she said.
Given the continued outflux of West Virginians after high school, Walker said, their concerns must be heard and their ideals embraced.
“They know what they’re going through. They know what they have to face,” Walker said, “but they also know that they love West Virginia — that this is their home — this is their roots.”
There’s a long road ahead for West Virginia Democrats, but the new drivers said they are fresh and ready.
“We’ve seen the hesitation for so many who remained Democrats throughout the state of West Virginia,” and now, Walker said, “there is a new energy.”