Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, is expected to officially announce plans Tuesday to run for West Virginia Attorney General, making him the second state senator to enter the race.
Stuart will announce his campaign plans at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Conference Room at the Kanawha County Voters’ Registration in Charleston, according to a statement issued Sunday.
“I am eager to announce my intention for the '24 campaign,” Stuart said in his statement. “I have a lengthy record of public service and a strong record of getting results. I have a proven record of winning, building effective teams, and doing big things at the highest levels.”
Stuart added, “I’m a true conservative – not a RINO – and my record and values are consistent with the people of West Virginia.”
Last month, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced intentions to run for governor. The same week, Stuart released a statement saying he was considering a campaign for that office.
“West Virginia will need a new conservative warrior in the Attorney General’s office,” Stuart said at the time. “I have been repeatedly encouraged by people from across West Virginia to consider running for statewide or federal office in 2024.”
Stuart is currently serving his first term as a state senator, representing the 7th District.
Stuart was the state co-chair of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He was later nominated by Trump for United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, with the support of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., according to Stuart’s statement on Sunday.
As U.S. Attorney, Stuart served in the Southern District from 2018 to 2021. He was involved in the prosecution of two West Virginia State Supreme Court justices, as well as prosecutions and raids related to the opioid crisis, including one raid that resulted in 100 arrests from Huntington to Detroit, according to his statement.
Stuart previously worked as a lawyer for the firm Steptoe & Johnson and, in 2014, chaired the West Virginia Presidential Debate Commission. From 2010 to 2012, he served as chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.
Stuart is the second state senator to announce a campaign for attorney general. Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, announced last month that he also will be seeking the office.
Weld has served two four-year terms as a state senator in the First District, representing Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and part of Marshall County. In addition to serving as majority whip, he is vice chairman of the judiciary committee and chairman of the military committee. He also served one term as a member of the House of Delegates.
“We are running a campaign that is focused on getting the government out of people’s everyday lives, fighting the drug epidemic ravaging our communities, and protecting our citizens from fraud and abuse. We are putting the freedoms of West Virginians first in this campaign,” Weld said when he announced his campaign.
Weld is a former officer in the U.S. Air Force, joining the Air Force Reserve in 2005 and spending several years on active duty with the U.S. Intelligence Community and a deployment to Afghanistan.
Throughout 2010 and 2011, Weld served as the staff intelligence officer to a joint Army-Air Force team in the Zabul Province of southeastern Afghanistan.
Weld is a 1998 graduate of Brooke High School and a 2003 graduate of Fairmont State University.
