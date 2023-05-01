Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, is expected to officially announce plans Tuesday to run for West Virginia Attorney General, making him the second state senator to enter the race.

Stuart will announce his campaign plans at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Conference Room at the Kanawha County Voters’ Registration in Charleston, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

