The state wrote off $24.33 million in losses on a $25 million venture capital loan program created almost two decades ago, according to a legislative audit released Tuesday.
Seven venture capital companies have repaid just $674,222 of the principal on $24.51 million in state loans. Four of the companies collected a combined $16 million in loans landed in receivership. Two companies took in $8 million and never invested in West Virginia companies.
“In summary, it is the legislative auditor’s opinion that the loan program did not achieve the intended outcomes and what was achieved is difficult to quantify,” the audit concludes.
State Economic Development Authority Associate Director Caren Wilcher wrote to auditors that five companies invested a combined $41 million in 25 West Virginia companies, creating or retaining 409 jobs. That would work out to an average cost of nearly $60,000 a job, based on the program’s losses of $24.33 million.
Citing missing or incomplete records, auditors could not verify Wilcher’s findings.
The audit notes the legislation creating the program neither specified how the authority was to track transactions nor provided money to the agency to purchase accounting software or hire staff to monitor the initiative.
Then-Treasurer John Perdue requested the audit in 2019 after missing or incomplete records prevented the state Board of Treasury Investments from closing out the program at the authority’s request.
“While the performance of these investments did not provide the returns intended, it is likely the loan program did create jobs within the state. However, the total number of jobs created that were attributable to the loan program were unable to be quantified by the audit team from the information provided by the EDA,” the audit notes.
“Whether the state received a fair return on investment in terms of job creation and economic development in relation to the roughly $24.5 that remains in unpaid principal is not clear based on the information available,” the audit concludes.
In his 2002 State of the State address, then-Gov. Bob Wise touted the loan program as part of a multi-faceted economic development plan.
At the end of the regular session, provisions for the program were rolled into a bill authorizing the sale of $240 million in bonds for economic development grants statewide. Those bonds helped fund more than 40 projects, including the Charleston ballpark, Pullman Square in Huntington and a Cabella’s superstore and distribution center outside Wheeling.
At a Venture Capital Conference in Fairmont in May 2002, then-authority venture capital administrator David Fontalbert pointed out that it was a misnomer to call the $25 million investment a loan program.
“The $25 million has been called a loan, but there’s no guarantee that it will be paid back,” Fontalbert said then. “It’s just a loss, but hopefully that won’t be the case.”
State Investment Management Board Executive Director Craig Slaughter also offered an optimistic tone at the conference, saying, “Venture capital is generally considered a risky asset class, but it also has high rewards.”
A 2011 draft audit for the authority pegged program losses at that point at $20.8 million, exacerbated by the recession of 2008.
Then-authority Executive Director David Warner told the Daily Mail he was optimistic the remaining investments would be winners, since bad investments typically get written off first.
“We are looking for a substantial upside from the current book loss,” he said at the time. “We won’t know how it all settles out for another three or four years.”