A bank has taken legal action to garnish the wages of Gov. Jim Justice to pay off an $850,000 civil judgment against one of his coal interests.

On March 21, Citizens Bank of West Virginia Inc. filed a suggestee execution against Justice, which would garnish his wages and salary, to pay a debt that, with interest and fees, totals more than $861,000.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

