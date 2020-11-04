WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden held small but increasing leads in the critical states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, giving him an apparent edge in the presidential election that Republicans have already threatened to challenge in the courts.
The morning after President Donald Trump prematurely claimed victory, updated vote counts showed him losing his advantage in states where he was ahead on election night — after more absentee ballots were counted in cities including Milwaukee and Detroit.
While Democrats bemoaned their worse-than-expected showing Tuesday, the votes tallied Wednesday morning provided them with cautious optimism that they were within striking distance of recapturing the White House. Still, it was far from the broad and expansive repudiation of Trump they had hoped for as they sought to unseat a divisive president amid a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 Americans.
On Wednesday afternoon, with a lead of 49.4% to Trump’s 48.8% — Biden was projected as the winner by The Associated Press. Election officials in the state said just about all votes had been counted.
Biden also led in Michigan by an almost identical margin, with votes left to count in heavily Democrat Wayne County. Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 en route to his surprise victory.
Trump campaign officials said they would demand a recount of Wisconsin’s ballots and were moving to block the continued count in Michigan until their observers could gain access to tabulating sites.
Trump maintained leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina — but the margins in each state narrowed as more votes were counted. Arizona and Nevada, where Biden was leading, remained too close to call, with thousands of votes left to be tallied.
Amid the uncertainty, both campaigns sought to project confidence and ready their lawyers for a potentially protracted legal battle.
Both campaigns predicted victory during simultaneous telephone news briefings Wednesday, and in a separate briefing for supporters, the Trump campaign previewed a slate of legal challenges that the president had touted before the voting ended.
“We are in recount territory in Wisconsin, in Michigan, the same way,” deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post. “I believe we will be lodging legal challenges in both of those places because there is some ... to counteract any funny business going on in both of those places.”
“You will see more litigation today, likely,” Clark said about Pennsylvania, and he said the campaign is “on guard” in North Carolina and has challenges “in every board of elections in the state.”
“We are looking for ballots that come in late to lodge challenges,” he said. “The same is true in Georgia. We have a fully staffed, fully operational team.”
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters that the Democrat “is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States.”
Still, it was a sober moment for Democrats, who had hoped to run up the score on Trump to avoid precisely the challenges that Republicans announced Wednesday. Biden had campaigned as a healer, arguing that the president has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and cleaved the country with caustic rhetoric about racial minorities, immigrants and “elites” he claims are bent on destroying him. But Biden’s narrow lead showed, more than anything, the ingrained political camps into which Americans have divided.
Trump claimed Wednesday that the changing tallies suggested the votes are suspect.
“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”
The ballots being counted overnight and on Wednesday are neither dumps nor a surprise. In almost all cases, they are among the millions cast by Americans who chose to vote early or by mail, rather than in person on Election Day. Election officials commonly take days, if not longer, to count every ballot.
Trump is right, however, that polls that showed Biden with leads in some swing states do appear to have missed the mark.
In a separate tweet, Trump raised doubts about “Mail-in ballot dumps” and their tabulation. Studies have shown no widespread fraud in mail-in voting, which was growing in popularity even before the pandemic.
As the morning dawned, congressional Republicans saw a landscape far more positive than they had been girding to expect. House Democrats appeared on track to secure another two years in the majority. But the party looked set to fall drastically short of its bullish predictions that it would cut deep into Trump country to grow its majority. Party control of the Senate hung in the balance, but Democrats’ hopes of securing a majority appeared to dwindle.
Trump broke democratic norms by asserting early Wednesday that he had won, despite trailing in the electoral count in states where victories had been projected. He said he will ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the election process, saying voting must stop and claiming that a continuing count of votes already cast would mean the Democrats would be stealing the election. By that time, polls had closed, and no more votes were being cast, only tallied.
“To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this. And as far as I’m concerned, we already have,” Trump said in an unprecedented appearance before supporters gathered at the White House.
Trump was buoyed by projected victories in Florida, Texas and Ohio, all states that he won in 2016 but where Democrats had mounted challenges this year.
The Biden campaign called Trump’s claim of victory “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”
On Tuesday night, addressing supporters at an outdoor drive-in rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden urged Democrats to “keep the faith” and projected confidence that he would prevail.
“We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden added. “And it ain’t over till every vote is counted.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., struck a more cautious note than Trump did on the race for the White House, saying that the victor remains unclear.
“We don’t know who won the presidential race yet,” McConnell told reporters in Louisville at a post-election news conference Wednesday morning.
Turnout in Tuesday’s historic vote was on pace to be the highest in more than a century. With the country gripped by the deadly novel coronavirus virus, millions of people chose to vote by mail or by other means, contributing to enormous backlogs of ballots, while others voted traditionally on Tuesday.
Biden’s narrow lead in Wisconsin expanded to about 20,000 votes — out of more than 3.2 million tallied — as counting continued Wednesday. Biden campaign officials said they were confident he would win the state’s 10 electoral votes, but the Trump campaign released a statement questioning the results.
“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.
In 2016, Trump carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of 0.8 of a percentage point.
Results for the contest in Michigan between Trump and Biden also remained too close to call Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday night that she expected to have a clear picture of results — if not a final tally — by Wednesday night.
“Election officials worked through the night to #CountEveryVote,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “That work continues. Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights. Every vote will count.”
In 2016, Trump won Michigan by a margin of 0.2 of a percentage point, adding 16 Electoral College votes to his total.
Pennsylvania officials labored to count more than 1 million mail-in ballots, including many from the Philadelphia area, where Biden is presumed to hold an edge.
As of 6:45 a.m., Trump held a sizable lead, at least partly because of in-person votes on Election Day, which were cast disproportionately by Republicans.
Trump allies and opponents criticized his pledge to challenge states still counting votes, as well as the president’s claim that he had won the election.
Chris Christie, a former GOP governor of New Jersey and close Trump ally, said all outstanding votes must be counted. “All these votes have to be counted that are in now. Tonight was not the time to make this argument,” he said on ABC News. “I disagree with what he did tonight.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who has voiced opposition to Trump in the past, tweeted at the president to “stop.”
“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue,” Kinzinger wrote.
In the run-up to Tuesday, Trump complained about a potentially drawn-out vote count that would not be completed on election night, attacking the Supreme Court in recent days for its rulings allowing some states to continue accepting ballots if they arrive after Election Day. He has shown a special focus on Pennsylvania.
Trump told supporters such a scenario could be “physically dangerous” for the country, and he has threatened to challenge late-arriving ballots.
“We’re going to go in, as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump told reporters Sunday, bemoaning the potential for the counting of late-arriving ballots to delay the election results.
Meanwhile, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, where these battles might play out most dramatically, pledged that every vote would be counted.
“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Wolf said. “Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes and democracy. Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election, and we will count every vote.”
In races for the House and Senate, Trump’s strong performance in some places paid dividends for Republicans: Many had feared a wipeout if down-ballot candidates were dragged down by the president. Even with many races still uncalled, on Wednesday morning, it was clear there had been no wipeout.
Among Senate races, Democrat John Hickenlooper unseated incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in Colorado, and Republican Tommy Tuberville defeated Democrat incumbent Doug Jones in Alabama. Democrat Mark Kelly also appeared on track to win a Republican-held seat in Arizona. Some of the other closely watched races — in Maine and Georgia — remained too close to call.
But Democrats watched their hopes of taking a Senate majority fade as GOP incumbents held off challengers in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina. Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Election Day.
In the House, Democrats were projected to maintain control, but their hopes of expanding that majority were dashed. Instead, their margin seemed in danger of shrinking, as Republicans flipped Democrat-held seats in South Florida and Minnesota.
Biden wagered that legions of women and minority voters who have recoiled from Trump’s divisive conduct in office would bring an end to his tumultuous presidency. The former vice president offered himself as a healer with the compassion and empathy he said was needed to usher in an era of civility and restore the soul of America.
Biden also sought to make history with Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. A daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she would be the first female, first Black and first Asian American to hold the country’s No. 2 job.
More than 100 million Americans voted early in person or by mail — by far, a record — and overall turnout was expected to exceed the 136.7 million who voted in the 2016 presidential election.
In many key states, Biden led in early vote totals, a recognition of his campaign’s push for Democrats to vote early. But Election Day voters broke for Trump, in some places by wide margins, according to preliminary exit poll data.
Democrats would need three seats to gain control of the Senate if Biden won and four if Trump prevailed.
In South Carolina, where Democrat Jaime Harrison’s fierce challenge to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham drew national attention and record-breaking fundraising, Graham is projected to hold on to win another term.
And in Kentucky, home to another nationally watched race, McConnell was projected to win reelection and easily dispatch a challenge from well-financed Democrat Amy McGrath.
Other Republican incumbents faced stiff challenges in Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina.
Republicans picked up at least one Senate seat and had hopes of winning a second. Jones, D-Ala., lost to Republican challenger Tuberville in a heavily Republican state. And in Michigan, Democrat incumbent Gary Peters was trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Republican John James.
At Biden’s election night event in Wilmington, where Democrats had prepared to possibly celebrate an early landslide victory, campaign aides played down the national ramifications of his disappointment in Florida, where he was projected to lose the state after significantly underperforming in the vote-rich Miami area.
Although Biden did not have to win Florida to secure the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the presidency, he invested heavily in the state and dispatched the Democratic Party’s most popular figure, former president Barack Obama, to campaign in Miami on Monday night.
Trump showed surprising strength in Miami-Dade County, the most populous in Florida and one that traditionally leans Democrat and is home to a large community of Cuban Americans and immigrants from Venezuela. Trump’s message to that community and to other Hispanic voters appeared to prove pivotal, as he branded Biden a “socialist.”
In 2016, Clinton won Miami-Dade County by a margin of almost 30 percentage points. On Tuesday, Trump appeared to have narrowed Biden’s lead there to less than 10 points.
Preliminary exit polls showed about a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue in their vote, while roughly 2 in 10 listed the coronavirus or racial inequality. Smaller shares named crime or health care policy, according to the polls conducted by Edison Research.
Among Trump supporters, the most important issue was the economy, which about 6 in 10 cited. Among Biden supporters, meanwhile, roughly a third said racial inequality was the most important issue to their vote, while slightly fewer named the pandemic.
The preliminary data showed voters nationally were divided about the state of the economy. Roughly half rated it negatively, with about 2 in 10 voters calling the economy “poor” — the lowest rating available to survey takers. About half of voters rated the economy positively, with about 1 in 10 calling it “excellent.”
In 2016, by contrast, exit polling found 62% of voters rated the economy negatively, with 21% rating it “poor.”
The early exit poll data also showed that voters were divided over whether U.S. efforts to contain the coronavirus were going “well” or “badly.”