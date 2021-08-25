HUNTINGTON — Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Bill Bissett is leaving his position to accept a job with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, it was announced Wednesday morning.
Capito, R-W.Va., announced that Aaron Sporck, her longest-serving staff member and current director of economic development, plans to leave for a new opportunity outside of government.
Capito said Sporck has worked with her since her first year in Congress. With his departure, Bissett will join Capito’s staff as senior advisor for economic development and state initiatives beginning Oct. 4.
“Bill brings a wealth of economic development experience to his new role after serving the Huntington Chamber where he supported the growing business community in the region. He is a proud West Virginian who shares the same goals I have for creating a better future for West Virginians. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Capito team,” Capito said in a news release.
Before coming to work for the chamber, Bissett, a native of Huntington, served as the president of the Kentucky Coal Association and was formerly the chief of staff and senior vice president for communications at his alma mater, Marshall University. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Marshall in addition to receiving his commission in the U.S. Army.
“Having worked with Aaron Sporck throughout my career, I can say with great certainty that he has left his mark on economic development in the Mountain State,” Bissett said. “While I have enjoyed leading the Huntington Regional Chamber these past five years, I am honored to join Senator Capito’s office and look forward to working statewide to further economic development efforts and finding opportunities that make West Virginia a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Bissett said when he came to the chamber five years ago it was already doing well.
“I think I helped to give it a much louder voice,” he said Wednesday. “I feel I had success in putting our business community on the map across the state and the region.”
Bissett says he will continue to work with Huntington and its businesses in his new role.
“Huntington will always be home and I will absolutely continue to work with the city and its businesses in this statewide position, but it will be interesting to gain this statewide perspective in this new role,” he said. “I have always been told it’s not enough to do good work, but also tell others about doing good work. If we can demystify how the federal government can help the private sector here at home, we can not only attract new businesses but also retain existing businesses.”
Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance and the chair of the board of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, thanked Bissett for his service and said the organization would now focus on finding its next leader.
“We are thankful for Bill’s steadfast service to our business community and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce during these past five years and wish him great success with this next step in his career,” Stroud said in a prepared statement. “Our task now is to find a successor that can build upon the work that Bill has done and add to the 130-year legacy of our Chamber. It is our hope to either find our next President and CEO from this region or, as we did with Bill, entice someone who has left West Virginia to return home.”